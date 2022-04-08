Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Cut to €167.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($192.31) to €167.00 ($183.52) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REMYY. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,581. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

