Render Token (RNDR) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00005861 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $608.71 million and $23.72 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00036073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00106314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 242,706,716 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars.

