Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given New €15.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

REPYY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. 90,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

