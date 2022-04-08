Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given New €15.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

REPYY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. 90,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

