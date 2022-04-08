Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cargojet (CJT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cargojet (TSE: CJT):

3/30/2022 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$311.00 to C$302.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$217.00 to C$236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$215.00.

3/8/2022 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$203.00 to C$199.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$295.00 to C$311.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$245.00 to C$217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$275.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Cargojet was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$240.00.

3/8/2022 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

2/16/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$201.00 to C$203.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CJT stock traded down C$3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$165.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,374. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$144.14 and a 1-year high of C$214.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$173.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$177.81.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 7.4800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

