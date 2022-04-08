Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,951 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after buying an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,100 ($66.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

