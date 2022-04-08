Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

ROST opened at $95.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

