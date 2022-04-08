Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

NYSE NUS opened at $48.57 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

