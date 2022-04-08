Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ping Identity worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PING. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,701 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 795,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 49,615 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.