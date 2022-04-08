Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,521 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,634 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

CLF opened at $31.39 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

