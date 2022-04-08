Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,504 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,504 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $3,474,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

