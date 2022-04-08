Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given New €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 336,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,856. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $55.73.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 134,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.