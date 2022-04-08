Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.47 ($78.54).

A number of analysts have recently commented on G24 shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($73.30) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €52.36 ($57.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($51.54) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($80.62). The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.66.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

