Sharder (SS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,025.00

Sharder (SS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Sharder has a market cap of $609,189.69 and approximately $29,025.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sharder has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00036057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00106146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.