SHIELD (XSH) Price Down 7.6% This Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $109,708.66 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.26 or 0.07579226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00264647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.29 or 0.00769757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00097300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.83 or 0.00516212 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00401777 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

