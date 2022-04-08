Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on tinyBuild from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.49) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 196.52. The company has a market capitalization of £384.51 million and a PE ratio of 59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. tinyBuild has a 52 week low of GBX 143 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($3.99).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

