Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT Lowered to CHF 485

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from CHF 500 to CHF 485 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank raised Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sika in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.55.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of SXYAY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 88,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. Sika has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.