Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SKG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.39% from the company’s current price.

SKG opened at GBX 3,079 ($40.38) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,597.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,816.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,771 ($36.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,334 ($56.84). The company has a market cap of £8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

