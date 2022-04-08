SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SoFi Technologies worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,666,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,736,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 90,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 over the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

