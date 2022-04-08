Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

SMBC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $415.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

