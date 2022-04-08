SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $1,247,000.

SPIP opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $32.04.

