SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $90.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

