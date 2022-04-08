Stableford Capital II LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $4,155,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 174,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,717,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 27,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

