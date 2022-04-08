State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $198.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

