State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,110 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,553,000. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,003,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.