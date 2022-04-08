State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 882 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 121,059 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

DECK opened at $267.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day moving average of $343.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

