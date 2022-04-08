State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

