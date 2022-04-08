State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of LW stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

