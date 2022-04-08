State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.01 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cable One by 104.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 97.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cable One by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO stock opened at $1,480.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,493.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,655.32. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

