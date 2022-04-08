State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.15 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $297.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.48 and its 200-day moving average is $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

