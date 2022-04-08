State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.45 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $200,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 149.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

Globant stock opened at $243.91 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $202.58 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.99 and its 200-day moving average is $276.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.