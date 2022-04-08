State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of AECOM worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of ACM opened at $76.01 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

