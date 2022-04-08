State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.02 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,893 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of CyrusOne worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 26.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 305.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,564,000 after buying an additional 531,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

