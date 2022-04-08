State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 672 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of TopBuild worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.10.

NYSE BLD opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

