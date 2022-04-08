State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,125 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

AZPN opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

