State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,196 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

