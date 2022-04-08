State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,941 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ovintiv by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Ovintiv by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OVV opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.