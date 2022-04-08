State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,364 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $32,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,418,000 after acquiring an additional 377,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,021,000 after acquiring an additional 348,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

