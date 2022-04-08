State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,348 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Cousins Properties worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

