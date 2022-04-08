State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,448 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $87,923,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $37,415,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $22,836,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 150.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 940,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 564,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of MGP opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.75%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

