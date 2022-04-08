State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 765 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $184.37 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

