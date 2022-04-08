State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,972 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Macy’s worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Macy’s by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

