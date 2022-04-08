State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,560 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of SITE Centers worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SITE Centers by 25.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SITE Centers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SITE Centers by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $16.00 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

