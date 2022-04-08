Stealth (XST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128.00

Stealth (XST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $128.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011624 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009324 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

