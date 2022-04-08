Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 42,179 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 322.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

