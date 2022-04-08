Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target Raised to €15.80 at Morgan Stanley

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.90 ($16.37) to €15.80 ($17.36) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

SEOAY stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,251. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.