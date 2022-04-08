Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $41.52 on Friday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 10,831.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $4,814,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 75,241 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

