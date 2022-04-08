Suzano S.A. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1263 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Suzano has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Suzano to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Suzano stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 71.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suzano will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 404,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 244,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 59,987 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

