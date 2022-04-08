Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after buying an additional 126,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,708,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $143.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.