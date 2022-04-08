TAP Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

