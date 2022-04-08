Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $20.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,282,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,857,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $917.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $964.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 209.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

